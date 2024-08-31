Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1878

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ
5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 170
Obverse 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ
3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 41

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ
Reverse Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ
Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ
Average price 430 $
Sales
3 1235
Obverse Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ
Reverse Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ
Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 140
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ
25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ
Average price 130 $
Sales
2 298
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI
20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ
20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ
Average price 80 $
Sales
1 220
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 51
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 60 $
Sales
1 67
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 46

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 106
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ
1 Kopek 1878 СПБ
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 74
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ
Average price 120 $
Sales
2 68
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 54
