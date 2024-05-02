Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,241,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (10)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search