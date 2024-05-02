1 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

