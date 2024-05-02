Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,241,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

