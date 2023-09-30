2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

