Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,092,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 BN RNGA
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition MS64 RD ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

