2 Kopeks 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,092,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 BN RNGA
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
