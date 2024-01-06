Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2677 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
