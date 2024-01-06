Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2677 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1878 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
