1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
