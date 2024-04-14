Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2018.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 8750 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

