Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,120,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1878 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search