1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

