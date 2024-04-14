Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,120,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 886 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (4)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search