Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

