Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
