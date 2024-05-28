Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 778,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
For the sale of Poltina 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
