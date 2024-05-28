Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 778,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

