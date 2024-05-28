Poltina 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (37) AU (31) XF (47) VF (12) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (7) MS62 (7) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (22) PCGS (4) RNGA (2)

