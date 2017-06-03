20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298.1 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) Service NGC (1)