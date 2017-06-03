Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,335,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298.1 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2112 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

