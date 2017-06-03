Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,335,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 298.1 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
2112 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 1250 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
