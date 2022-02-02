10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 113,198. Bidding took place August 16, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (3) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) Service ННР (3)