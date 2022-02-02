Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,920,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 113,198. Bidding took place August 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
1460 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

