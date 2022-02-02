Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,920,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 113,198. Bidding took place August 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
1460 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
