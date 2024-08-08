Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 194,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3504 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6116 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
