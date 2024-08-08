Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 194,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3504 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6116 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
