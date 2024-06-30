Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,355,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1878 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search