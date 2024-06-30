Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,355,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
