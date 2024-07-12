25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (111) AU (89) XF (71) VF (10) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (20) MS63 (21) MS62 (10) MS61 (3) MS60 (10) AU58 (14) AU55 (4) AU53 (7) AU50 (7) XF45 (4) XF40 (6) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (9) NGC (41) PCGS (12) RNGA (4) ANACS (3) GCN (1)

