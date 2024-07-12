Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,768,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

