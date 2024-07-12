Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,768,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
