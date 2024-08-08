Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 6,800,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52706 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
