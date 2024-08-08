Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 6,800,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52706 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1733 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

