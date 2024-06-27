Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,155,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 6050 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

