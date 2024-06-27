Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,155,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 6050 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1878 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
