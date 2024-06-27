20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (109) AU (59) XF (28) VF (8) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (25) MS64 (8) MS63 (29) MS62 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (14) AU53 (3) AU50 (7) XF45 (5) XF40 (7) VF35 (2) DETAILS (5) Service ННР (13) NGC (53) RNGA (1) GCN (1) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (27)

AURORA (25)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (3)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (4)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (40)

Katz (18)

MS67 (17)

MUNZE (6)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (5)

OLNZ (1)

Palombo (2)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (6)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)

Знак (1)