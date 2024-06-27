Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
