5 Kopeks 1878 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1878 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25374 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (33) AU (14) XF (35) VF (9) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (10) MS63 (5) MS62 (8) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (7) BN (23) Service NGC (21) ННР (1) PCGS (8)

