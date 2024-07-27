Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,087,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1878
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1235)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (144)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Artemide Aste (7)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- AURORA (72)
- BAC (29)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (2)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (5)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (6)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins and Medals (16)
- Coins.ee (18)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (7)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- Empire (33)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (3)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Grün (6)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- HARMERS (1)
- Helios (2)
- Heritage (50)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (18)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Imperial Coin (82)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (56)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (77)
- La Galerie Numismatique (10)
- London Ancient Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (3)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (32)
- NIKO (4)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (55)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numisor (2)
- OLNZ (4)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (9)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (59)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (27)
- RedSquare (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (5)
- RND (18)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (38)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Rzeszowski DA (17)
- San Martino (1)
- Schulman (5)
- SINCONA (13)
- Soler y Llach (21)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (15)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (5)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (18)
- WCN (21)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2094 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
123 ... 59
