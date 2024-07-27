Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,087,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1235)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1878 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (144)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Artemide Aste (7)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • AURORA (72)
  • BAC (29)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (5)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • Coins.ee (18)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (7)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Empire (33)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (17)
  • Grün (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Helios (2)
  • Heritage (50)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Imperial Coin (82)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (56)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (77)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (10)
  • London Ancient Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (32)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numedux (7)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (55)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • OLNZ (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (9)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (59)
  • Raritan Stamps (2)
  • Rauch (27)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • RND (18)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (38)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (17)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Schulman (5)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Soler y Llach (21)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (5)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (18)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2094 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1878 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1878 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search