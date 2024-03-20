5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (15) XF (11) VF (3) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (11) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) F15 (1) PL (3) Service NGC (10) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (8)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (2)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

RND (6)

SINCONA (4)

Teutoburger (1)

Знак (1)