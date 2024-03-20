Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1020 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
