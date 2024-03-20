Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1020 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
