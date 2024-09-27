Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russia
1871
Coins of Russia 1871
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Pattern
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
67
3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price
3800 $
Sales
1
161
Silver coins
Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price
740 $
Sales
0
228
Poltina 1871 СПБ HI
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
34
25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price
1000 $
Sales
1
32
20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI
Average price
75 $
Sales
1
296
15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
50 $
Sales
1
38
10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
310 $
Sales
1
74
5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
95 $
Sales
1
70
Copper coins
5 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
120
5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
3 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Average price
350 $
Sales
0
9
3 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
29
2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Average price
2700 $
Sales
0
2
1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
17
1 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Average price
89000 $
Sales
0
2
1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Average price
120 $
Sales
0
38
1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Average price
27000 $
Sales
0
4
1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
33
1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Pattern coins
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Copper-Nickel
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
133
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Copper
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
6
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Copper-Nickel
Average price
1900 $
Sales
0
41
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Copper
Average price
9100 $
Sales
0
5
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
"ESSAI MONETAIRE"
Average price
2400 $
Sales
0
5
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
