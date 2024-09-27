Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1871

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price 3800 $
Sales
1 161

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ
Reverse Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ
Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 228
Obverse Poltina 1871 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1871 СПБ HI
Poltina 1871 СПБ HI
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ
25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ
Average price 1000 $
Sales
1 32
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI
20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI
Average price 75 $
Sales
1 296
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 50 $
Sales
1 38
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 74
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 95 $
Sales
1 70

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 120
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ
Average price 2700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1871 СПБ
1 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Average price 89000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ
Average price
Sales
0 1

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 133
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern Copper
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern Copper
Average price 9100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern
10 Kopeks 1871 Pattern "ESSAI MONETAIRE"
Average price 2400 $
Sales
0 5
