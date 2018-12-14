Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,75 - 6,84 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
10249 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
