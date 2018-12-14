Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,75 - 6,84 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
10249 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

