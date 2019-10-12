Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
27983 $
Price in auction currency 25000 CHF
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF63
Selling price
41000 $
Price in auction currency 41000 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

