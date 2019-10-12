1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

