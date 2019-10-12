Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 42,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
27983 $
Price in auction currency 25000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF63
Selling price
41000 $
Price in auction currency 41000 USD
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
