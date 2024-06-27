5 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

