Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,304,080
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (9)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (2)
- MUNZE (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (36)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (12)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
