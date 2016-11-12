Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 89,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
89000 $
Price in auction currency 89000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1871 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search