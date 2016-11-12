1 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 89,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)