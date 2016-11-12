Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 89,000. Bidding took place November 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
