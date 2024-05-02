Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,057,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

