2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

