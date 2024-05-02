Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,057,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
