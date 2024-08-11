Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
