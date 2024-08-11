Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1602 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2723 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Russia 2 Kopeks 1871 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

