1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)