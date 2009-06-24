Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
- Künker (1)
