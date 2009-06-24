Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

