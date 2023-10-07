Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 154,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

