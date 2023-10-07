Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 154,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search