Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,860,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (24)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (27)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (35)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (38)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (6)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (24)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
