Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,860,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
