20 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (143) AU (58) XF (46) VF (13) F (1) No grade (34) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (19) MS64 (30) MS63 (19) MS62 (12) MS61 (5) MS60 (5) AU58 (12) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (8) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (62) NGS (1) ННР (8) RNGA (4) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (24)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (27)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (2)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (6)

Empire (4)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (35)

Janas (1)

Katz (21)

Künker (5)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (6)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (38)

NIKO (3)

Numedux (4)

Numisbalt (14)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (4)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (24)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

WCN (8)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wójcicki (1)