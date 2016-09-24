Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. "ESSAI MONETAIRE" (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: "ESSAI MONETAIRE"

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 "ESSAI MONETAIRE" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 "ESSAI MONETAIRE" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . "ESSAI MONETAIRE". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

