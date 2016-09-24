Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. "ESSAI MONETAIRE" (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: "ESSAI MONETAIRE"
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . "ESSAI MONETAIRE". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition SP61 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
