Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. "ESSAI MONETAIRE" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . "ESSAI MONETAIRE". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) SP61 (1) PF64 (1) PF60 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)