Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 222,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 77,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (6)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 13600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU55 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search