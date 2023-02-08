Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 222,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 77,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 13600 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU55 RB
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

