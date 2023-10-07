Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1871 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1871 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1871 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1871 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4364 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Russia Poltina 1871 СПБ HI at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
