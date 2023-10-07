Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1871 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1871 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 123 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4364 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
