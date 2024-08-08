Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 800,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 740,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

