5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 740,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (16) XF (14) VF (7) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (17) ННР (1) NGS (1)

