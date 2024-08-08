Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 800,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1055 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 740,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search