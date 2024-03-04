Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,194,963
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (13)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Provenance Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 97500 RUB
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search