10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (13) XF (20) VF (10) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (13)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (5)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (8)

Künker (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (3)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (12)

RedSquare (3)

RND (3)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)