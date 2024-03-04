Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,194,963

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 315 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 97500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

