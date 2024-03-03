Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,585,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 186 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date March 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 10, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search