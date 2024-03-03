3 Kopeks 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) BN (3) Service NGC (3)