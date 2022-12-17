25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (18) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) PL (1) Service PCGS (2) RNGA (4) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Baldwin's (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)