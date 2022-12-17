Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
6031 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search