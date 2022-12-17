Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5769 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
878 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
6031 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1871 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
