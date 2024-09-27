Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 24, 2020.
