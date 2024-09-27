Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: AUREA Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1871 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 2,200. Bidding took place May 24, 2020.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1871 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
