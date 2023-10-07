Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 5796 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (29) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (6) MS62 (8) XF40 (1) SP63 (5) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) PL (8) Service PCGS (6) NGC (5) RNGA (8) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)

Alexander (11)

Chaponnière (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Künker (3)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Palombo (2)

Rare Coins (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

WCN (1)