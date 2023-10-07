Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 6,75 - 6,84 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 5796 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (11)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2628 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1386 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search