Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,75 - 6,84 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 5796 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
2628 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
1386 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price

