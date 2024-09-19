Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern coins 5 Kopeks of Alexander II - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

5 Kopeks 1858 Pattern

Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1858 СПБ ФБ R4 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II All Russian coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search