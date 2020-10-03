Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
13500 $
Price in auction currency 13500 USD
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
13764 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
