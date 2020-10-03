Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,75 - 6,84 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
13500 $
Price in auction currency 13500 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
13764 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

