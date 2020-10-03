Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU53 (2) SP64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)