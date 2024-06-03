Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 25394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2433 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
