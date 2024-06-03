Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,75 - 6,84 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 10 Kopeks 1871 . Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 25394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,625. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
2433 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1871 (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - November 26, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 26, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

