1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (6) VF (7) No grade (4) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF25 (1)