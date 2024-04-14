Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,880,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Numismatic auctions
