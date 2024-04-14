Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1871 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,880,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1871 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 350. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
