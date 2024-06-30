Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,460,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (3)
- MS67 (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search