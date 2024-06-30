Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,460,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1871 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1871 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

