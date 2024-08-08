Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8749 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (4)
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Felzmann (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (20)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Montenegro (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (4)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4315 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
6591 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search