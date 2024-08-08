Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8749 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4315 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
6591 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

