3 Roubles 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8749 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition UNC (61) AU (43) XF (50) VF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (13) MS63 (33) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (6) NGC (34) PCGS (17) RNGA (1)

