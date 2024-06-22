Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

