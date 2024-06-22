Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 884,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 466 EUR
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

