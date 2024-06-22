Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1871 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 884,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1871
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1871 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
