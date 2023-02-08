Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF61
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

