5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (6) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS60 (1) AU55 (3) XF45 (4) VF20 (1) PF61 (1) Service NGC (1) ННР (1)