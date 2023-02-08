Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "750 silver". The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver" with mark СПБ ФБ. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 281 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition PF61
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1860 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
