5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 240,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12485 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
