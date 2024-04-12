Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H. D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 240,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1038 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 12485 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
