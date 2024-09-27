Catalog
Home
Catalog
Russia
1880
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Coins of Russia 1880
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Golden coins
5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price
1800 $
Sales
1
152
3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price
3900 $
Sales
1
92
Silver coins
Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price
580 $
Sales
0
303
Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price
720 $
Sales
2
144
25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price
330 $
Sales
1
194
20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price
250 $
Sales
1
200
15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
220 $
Sales
1
60
10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
60
5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price
190 $
Sales
1
60
Copper coins
5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Average price
360 $
Sales
0
126
3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Average price
200 $
Sales
1
56
2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Average price
250 $
Sales
0
19
1 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
37
1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
31
1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Average price
27000 $
Sales
0
3
