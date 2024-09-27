Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1880

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
1 152
Obverse 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price 3900 $
Sales
1 92

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ
Reverse Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ
Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 303
Obverse Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ
Reverse Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ
Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price 720 $
Sales
2 144
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price 330 $
Sales
1 194
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 200
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 60
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 190 $
Sales
1 60

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Average price 360 $
Sales
0 126
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 56
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ
1 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
