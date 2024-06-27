Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,355,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
