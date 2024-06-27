Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,355,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (11)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1880 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search