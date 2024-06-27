5 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (34) AU (21) XF (29) VF (12) F (1) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (12) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) PF63 (3) DETAILS (2) RB (7) BN (20) Service ННР (4) NGC (13) PCGS (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

Ars Time (1)

AURORA (12)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (5)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (11)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (14)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)