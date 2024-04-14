Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,655,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
837 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - May 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
