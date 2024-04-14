15 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,655,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1497 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
